Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $39,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $930.91 million, a PE ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total transaction of $2,191,740.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.