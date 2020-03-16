Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $271.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $248.56 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

