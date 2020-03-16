Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $233.33 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $211.24 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day moving average is $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

