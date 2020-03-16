Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $41,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $313.52 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $290.48 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

