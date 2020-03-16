Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 56,123 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Equifax worth $55,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Equifax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $140.71 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

