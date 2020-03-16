Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,820 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Exponent worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 101,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Exponent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Exponent by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 98,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.33. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,855. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

