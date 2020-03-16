Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $236.50 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $216.09 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

