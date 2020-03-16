Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,388 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.59% of Winmark worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Winmark by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WINA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $164.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $616.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.95.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

