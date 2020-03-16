Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $205.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average of $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

