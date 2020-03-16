Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $22.60 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651,491 shares of company stock worth $178,498,245 in the last three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

