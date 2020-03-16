Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $68.32 Million Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,799 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $68,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth $244,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $62.53 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12.

