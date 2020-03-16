Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $46.99 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $46,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $535.69 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $460.00 and a 12-month high of $756.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $660.62 and a 200-day moving average of $594.28.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

