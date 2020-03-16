Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $46.71 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

