Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $37.70 Million Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of UniFirst worth $37,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in UniFirst by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UniFirst by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $169.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $136.13 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

