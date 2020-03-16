Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $37.12 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $37,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE KSU opened at $127.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.