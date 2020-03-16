Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $31.57 Million Stock Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1,134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529,109 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after buying an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCU. HSBC lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $764.79 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

