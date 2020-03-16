Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.48 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

