Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,907 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Oracle stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

