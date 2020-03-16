Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 147.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $282.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $253.68 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

