Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $48,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $137.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,915,389 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

