Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $71,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $173.60 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $3,748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,894.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,844 shares of company stock worth $43,175,385 in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

