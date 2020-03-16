Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,384 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rollins worth $50,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

