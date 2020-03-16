Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

