Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,545 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $594,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,161 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.