Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,168 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 272,535 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 32,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $358.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

