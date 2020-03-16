Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,412 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 7.31% of Cass Information Systems worth $61,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

