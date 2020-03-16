Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 93,571 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,571 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of nVent Electric worth $56,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NYSE NVT opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

