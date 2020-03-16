Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 5,609 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

