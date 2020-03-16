Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 224,303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,303 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $119.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

