Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 19,293 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

WST stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

