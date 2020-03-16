Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 691.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530,493 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.52% of Goosehead Insurance worth $74,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $45.86 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.81 million, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $31,396,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,409,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,559.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,231 shares of company stock worth $19,443,301 in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

