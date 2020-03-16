Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.57 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

