Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of GSX Techedu worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,070,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,160 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,393,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $39.19 on Monday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 301.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GSX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.