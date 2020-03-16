Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $49,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

NYSE:BR opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

