Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $663.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $686.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.31. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $452.42 and a 52 week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

