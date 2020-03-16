Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,641 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $33,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

