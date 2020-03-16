Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 65,741 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Globus Medical worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

GMED opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

