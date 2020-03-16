Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,160 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of AMETEK worth $41,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,694,000 after buying an additional 147,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,387,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

