Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,648 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $145.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.83 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.42.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

