Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,019 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Okta worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Comerica Bank grew its position in Okta by 30.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 469.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Okta by 33,468.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 7.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,355. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

