Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,399 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $72,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.