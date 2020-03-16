JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.
AIQUY stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.
AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
