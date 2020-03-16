Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

