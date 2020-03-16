Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $187.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.63 and a 52 week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

