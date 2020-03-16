Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.37.

STZ stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

