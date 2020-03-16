Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $110.15 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

