Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $2,404,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of BLKB opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.