Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $35,617,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

