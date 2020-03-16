Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 528 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

