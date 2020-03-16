Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,614 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $41.57 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

